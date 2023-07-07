Liam Harrison still hasn’t ‘learned his lesson’ after sparring Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai many times

Liam Harrison might be the one of the greatest teachers of Muay Thai, but as you’ll see below, even teachers aren’t so great at taking their own advice.

This week, the UK superstar shared a hilarious throwback video on his Instagram of Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai being his trickster self during one of their sparring sessions some time ago.

In it, you’ll see Harrison getting swept off his feet by one of Saenchai’s leg sweeps, leaving him in stitches at the humiliation:

“When after 3 fights and countless rounds of sparring,” Harrison said, “you still don’t learn your lesson @saenchaithailand #goat #sweep.”

The two Muay Thai legends were former foes once upon a time ago. As Harrison mentioned, they fought against each other three times while Saenchai was in his prime. They put on three performances together of epic proportions and have remained friends ever since.

Regrettably, Saenchai is no longer fighting competitively but that hasn’t stopped Harrison from reaching out to him on a regular basis. They’ve gotten together on multiple occasions to train together or share their knowledge of the sport before a major fight.

For Harrison, learning from Saenchai has been the greatest thing that has ever happened to him. Paying it forward, ‘Hitman’ shares what he’s learned from the past to the new generation of fighters through his work online.

Especially now that he’s on a quick road to recovery from a torn MCL, he’s doing everything possible to remain physically and mentally strong before his next fight.

