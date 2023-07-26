Liam Harrison suggests recent setback was a chance for him to prove resilience

After suffering the worst injury of his career, some fighters would have walked away from the sport they have dedicated their life to but not Liam Harrison.

Despite being 37 years of age with over 100 fights under his belt, the passion that Harrison has for training, improving, and competing has never once diminished. On top of that, he is still competing at the highest level as a true veteran of the striking arts.

At ONE on Prime Video 1 in August of last year, ‘The Hitman’ earned a world title shot against one of the most dominant world champions that ONE Championship has ever seen.

Following his comeback of the year against Muangthai P.K. Saenchai, the Brit went into a fight with Nong-O Hama but came up short.

Stopped in the opening round due to a severe injury to his legs, Harrison has been recovering from the fight throughout the last year, working hard to rehab back to 100%.

Though he is no stranger to facing adversity, an injury like that could spell the end for many fighters’ careers but not one with the heart and determination of Liam Harrison.

In an interview with LastBSTN where he shed light on the last year of his life, Harrison responded to being asked how he found the strength to continue after the setback:

“The world will knock you down and you have to be able to be resilient enough to get back up and carry on.”

Watch the full interview below:

After all he has gone through to make it back, the comeback will be even sweeter for Harrison when he finally steps back inside the circle.