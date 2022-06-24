Watch: Liam Harrison's brilliant Muay Thai mindset

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison is one of the best Muay Thai striking instructors on earth. The British-born striking expert has reached the top of ONE Championship Muay Thai division and made his professional fighting debut in 1999.

The British striker teaches seminars to spread his Muay Thai knowledge and recently shared a clip from one of his lessons on Instagram. Liam Harrison shared the following video with the caption:

"Couple of options you can use if you trap the left kick."

In the clip, Harrison says:

"There [catch kick], right [cross] right up the middle, body shot, then elbow. That's the first. Make sure you step and change the angle. The second, grab [catch kick], pull, and then chop elbow striaght forward."

Later this year, the Muay Thai expert will face off against ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Nong-O is an impressive champion with five title defenses and over three-hundred bouts to his name.

Liam Harrison vs. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in 2022

The fight is not yet officially scheduled. However, we know that Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will face off with ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai title on the line.

'The Hitman' Harrison earned his title earlier this year when he faced Muangthai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym. Muangthai dropped Harrison twice, but the British striker pushed back and earned three consecutive knockdowns to win this fight. This highly entertaining bout earned 'The Hitman' two performance bonuses and a title shot.

Going into his next fight, Harrison says he is preparing for the biggest fight of his life. He is acutely aware of how skilled world champion Nong-O is. In an interview with ONE, Harrison explained:

"I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]... I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout. And listen, if anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do."

Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao have tremendous respect for one another's Muay Thai games. The two strikers are at the top of the Muay Thai world and are set to meet later this year.

