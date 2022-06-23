"Sore today, strong tomorrow" - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao training relentlessly for Liam Harrison title defense

Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is getting prepared for his title defense later this year against British striker Liam Harrison. The Thai-born champion recently took to Instagram to reveal how hard he is working in the gym to get himself in the best shape of his life.

"Sore today, strong tomorrow."

Nong-O has been a force in ONE Championship. The fighter is undefeated in the organization and is currently on an impressive eight-fight win streak. In those wins, he was able to capture the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title and defend it in five bouts. Additionally, he has won his last three fights via knockout.

His next opponent, later in 2022, will be 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison. The British-born Muay Thai fighter has had a lifetime in combat sports, having made his professional debut in 1999.

Most recently, Harrison electrified audiences when him and 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchaimuaythaigym had a classic Muay Thai battle. Muangthai opened the fight by scoring knockdowns against 'The Hitman.'

Showing incredible toughness, Harrison rallied back and scored three knockdowns in a row which earned him the victory.

It was a single-round fight which saw five knockdowns. The victory earned Harrison two performance bonuses from ONE and a title shot against the reigning champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. https://t.co/RTT577ZLPY

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison talk ahead of their title fight

Although their 2022 title fight is not yet officially scheduled, both fighters know it will happen this year. Both fighters have tremendous respect for each other's Muay Thai skills.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao said that he plans to knockout Harrison.

“Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I’m about to knock you out, for sure... I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the circle.”

The Thai champion added that he will often study his opponents' techniques from his YouTube seminars.

"Liam’s most dangerous weapons are punches and leg kicks. His powerful punches can knock you out in one blow. For his leg kicks, I’ve seen many of his opponents get knocked out by them. I often study his techniques and trainings on YouTube, and I found he is a good striker.”

Liam Harrison has said in an interview with ONE that he respects the striking game of Nong-O but still plans to earn a knockout and steal the title.

"I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]... I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout. And listen, if anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do."

