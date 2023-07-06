Liam Harrison on his ultra-aggressive style: “No one wants to see boring fights”

As an athlete known to possess quite possibly the most belligerent fight styles in Muay Thai, Liam Harrison says he will never reconsider changing his approach to ‘the art of eight limbs.’

The multi-time world champion has made a name for himself as one of the most fearsome athletes in the discipline with his style, a recognition that has seen him succeed all around the world and, more recently, in ONE Championship.

Although the knee injury he suffered against Nong-O Hama last year has sidelined his quest to put on more barnburners under the promotion’s spotlight this year, ‘Hitman’ suggested that he will return with the same amount of fire and energy when fully fit.

In a recent interview with LastBSTN, Liam Harrison opened up on why he loves using his trademark aggression to torment rivals.

He said:

“I enjoy doing it. I enjoy fighting like that. To be fair, no one wants to see boring fights. People want to see blood, guts, knockdowns, and all the dramas that come with it.”

Watch the interview here:

After all, that mindset and determination to put on a show landed him a world title matchup against Nong-O at ONE on Prime Video 1.

First, he decimated Malaysian striker Mohammed bin Mahmoud with his routine hostility, and he did the same to mount a comeback for the ages against Muangthai PK Saenchai in April last year.

When he returns, Liam Harrison will tackle his assignment with the same approach hoping to make another run for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

