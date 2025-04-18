Liam Nolan appreciates Chatri for personally connecting with ONE Championship athletes: “He’s gone out his way”

British Muay Thai phenom 'Lethal' Liam Nolan was absolutely enamored receiving a call from none other than ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself.
Nolan recently recalled that earlier this year, he had received a surprise call from Sityodtong, which motivated him to resume his promising fighting career.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan says Sityodtong's gesture meant a lot to him.
The 27-year-old United Kingdom star told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"He’s obviously a very busy guy. He’s gone out his way to speak to me, and he sees something in me which is great."
Nolan is set to make his highly anticipated return to action from a short-lived retirement when he takes on Spanish rival Nauzet Trujillo in a rematch.
The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Liam Nolan appreciates Chatri's honesty in hour-long phone call: "He told me what I need to be doing"
'Lethal' Liam Nolan is on his way back to the global stage of ONE Championship, and it's all thanks to the promotion's head honcho Chatri Sityodtong.
Nolan said he was on an hour-long phone call with Sityodtong, and the ONE CEO was 100 percent honest with what he needs to do to be successful.
'Lethal' said:
"He was very honest with me, too. He told me what I need to be doing when I’m fighting. He was telling me the good and bad things he sees and what I can change. He asked if I can fix those things and I agreed. I told him what I needed, and he was cool with that."
