Liam Nolan says Chatri inspired him to make a comeback: “He said some really positive things”

Liam Nolan credited ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for encouraging him to make a comeback in Muay Thai.

Ad

In February 2024, Nolan suffered an upset loss against Nauzet Trujillo, pushing his ONE Championship Muay Thai record to 4-3. 'Lethal' was devastated by the defeat and considered retiring from combat sports at 27 years old.

During an interview with ONE, Nolan revealed he talked to Sityodtong on the phone and changed his mind about retiring:

“Honestly, it was a span of three days. After he saw my Instagram post, he texted me for a chat. We had a phone call for over an hour the next day, he said some really positive things to me about coming back. He told me how he sees me in the company."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In November 2022, Nolan defeated Eddie Abasolo by unanimous decision. The UK superstar wouldn't fight again until January 2024, when he defeated Ali Aliev by unanimous decision.

Nolan suffered the setback against Nauzet Trujillo one month later. 'Lethal' plans to start the next chapter of his fighting career with a rematch against Trujillo.

Ad

Liam Nolan looks to avenge loss against Nauzet Trujillo

On May 2, Liam Nolan has an opportunity to bounce back from his loss against Nauzet Trujillo. The lightweight Muay Thai strikers are scheduled for an immediate rematch on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.

Trujillo has fought once since defeating Nolan, a first-round knockout loss against Sinsamut Klinmee on Jan. 24. The Spaniard holds a promotional record of 1-2.

Ad

With a win against Trujillo, Nolan would be right back in the lightweight Muay Thai title picture featuring the division's world champion, Regian Eersel.

ONE Fight Night 31 will take place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The upcoming event featuring Trujillo vs. Nolan 2 can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The upcoming event also features Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O 2 (flyweight Muay Thai main event), Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon (welterweight submission grappling world title co-main event), Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu (welterweight MMA), and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.