“Life doesn’t end here” - Aung La N Sang excited to guide the next generation of martial artists post-retirement

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar's professional career may be over, but he believes life is only just beginning.

The 40-year-old legend victoriously rode off into the sunset with a TKO win over Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam of Sweden at ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3.

Speaking to Nick Atkin after his final MMA fight, an emotional Aung La confirmed that coaching fighters in his own gym, Python MMA, will be his next chapter.

"I'm going to keep getting better, keep growing as a mixed martial artist, and share my talents with others and mentor and coach the next generation.”

'The Burmese Python’ also reflected on his storied time as a martial artist, but admitted he’s looking forward to embracing other aspects of his life. He added:

“Yeah. Life doesn't end here, it just begins here. It's been a cool career, and I'm very thankful for it. But remember, fight careers are very short. You should be better off after this career. A lot of fighters don't do that. This should elevate you to the next part of life if it's something else, maybe it's real estate, whatever that is. It should elevate you to the next step of life."

Aung La N Sang reveals what kept him going through the years

Aung La N Sang's career had its ups and downs. He made history for Myanmar as its first world champion and reached legendary status when he captured two belts across two weight classes.

However, 'The Burmese Python' also endured some tough blows. Aung La eventually surrendered the middleweight and light heavyweight titles and even figured in a losing streak at the tail-end of his career.

Still, the 40-year-old never gave up and left the game on his own terms. He told ONE:

"My love for this sport. My love for becoming a better version of myself, and just, you know, my faith in God.”

