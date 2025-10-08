  • home icon
“My love for this sport” - Aung La N Sang on what kept him motivated to reach the top in nearly two decades of excellence

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 08, 2025 15:25 GMT
Aung La N Sang (L) beats Zebaztian Kadestam (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang (L) beats Zebaztian Kadestam (R) | Photo by ONE Championship

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang's martial arts journey is as inspirational as it gets.

‘The Burmese Python’ managed to sustain excellence throughout his storied career, which officially came to an end at ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3.

Aung La N Sang donned the four-ounce gloves one final time and defeated Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam of Sweden via second-round TKO inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

That emotional moment was indeed a fitting end for one of the most beloved fighters in the promotion's history.

The Aung La N Sang said during his post-event interview:

"My love for this sport. My love for becoming a better version of myself, and just, you know, my faith in God.”
Moreover, Aung La’s legacy is set after Mitch Chilson announced his Hall of Fame induction scheduled for ONE 173 in Tokyo on November 16.

Before leaving the sport he loves for good, the Kill Cliff FC standout left a parting message to those who wish to follow in his footsteps:

“Give it your 100 percent. Live it and do it for the love of it—not for the love of money, fame, or anything else. Do it because you love the art, and you'll do just fine. Persevere and keep going, let's go."
Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the full ONE Fight Night 36 replay on demand.

Aung La N Sang honored to be the third inductee in ONE's Hall of Fame

Aside from collecting a $50,000 performance bonus in his swan song, Aung La N Sang was met with another surprise.

In his post-event interview, the Myanmar hero expressed how excited he is to be honored at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16:

"It's very cool. You work so hard for this, decades of hard work, and then it comes to this moment where you're honored by the promotion and by the people. For me, it's a dream come true. I am very grateful and very thankful for this."

'The Burmese Python's legacy will forever be immortalized in ONE Championship's Hall of Fame, joining legendary figures like Demetrious Johnson and Bibiano Fernandes.

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

