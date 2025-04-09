"Lightning will strike again" - Fans sympathize with Superlek, ready for Thai megastar's potential redux against Nabil Anane

ONE Championship fans are sympathizing with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 after his shocking unanimous decision defeat to ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at ONE 172 this past March.

Their duel was initially supposed to be a unification bout over the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. However, Superlek failed the pre-fight hydration test, thereby losing the 145-pound Muay Thai crown on the scales. The fight proceeded as a non-title, three-round clash.

In a video shared by ONE on Instagram, 'The Kicking Machine' reflected on their bout and congratulated the towering Thai-Algerian on his victory. He also hinted at a possible rematch happening down the line.

Check out the video below:

In the comments section, fans consoled the Thai superstar, writing:

"Lightning will strike again ⚡"

"Rooting for you on the rematch with Nabil. Lessgo Superlek🔥"

"We all could see that this was a totally different version that fought Nabil during their first fight. Mental health is a real thing. Heal up, we're all looking forward to seeing you at 💯 and the rematch with Nabil 🔥"

"We all could see he wasn't physically or mentally there for the fight. Hoping for Superlek to bounce back👏🏾"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nabil Anane criticizes Superlek for ONE 172 mishap

Nabil Anane rarely airs out his frustrations, but he could not help himself from taking shots at Superlek days after ONE 172.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Anane unleashed his disappointment at the situation. Below is an excerpt of the post's caption:

"And BTW. I have a fight purse three to four times less than his, yet I invest in a nutritionist to be on point. Meanwhile, he can't even make weight properly. This is what sacrifice is. This fight camp was during Ramadan. I lost one week of preparation to adapt the schedule."

