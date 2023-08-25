“Like an anaconda” - Fans show their love for Danielle Kelly’s magical submission of Sambo champ Mariia Molchanova

ONE women's atomweight submission grappling star Danielle Kelly will get a chance to realize her ultimate potential at ONE Fight night 14 on Prime Video on September 29. For the first time in her relatively young career, the dashing and dangerous BJJ black belt will be competing for a world title. Across the Circle from her will be a woman who previously beat her in competition, IBJJF world champion and former South-East Asian, European, and Asian Games gold medalist Jessa Khan.

Kelly had a magnificent run in ONE Championship ever since debuting in the promotion at ONE X last year. The Silverfox BJJ athlete had a performance bonus-winning match against Mei Yamaguchi. To make up for the Yamaguchi draw, however, Danielle Kelly produced a stellar performance against Sambo specialist Mariia Molchanova just a few months after.

At ONE on Prime Video 4, Kelly made short work of multi-time sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova in perhaps her most dominant win so far.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.