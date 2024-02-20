"Like a fight for life" - Jiri Prochazka announces his determination to showcase "power of martial arts" at UFC 300 against Aleksandar Rakic

Jiri Prochazka recently weighed in on his upcoming fight against top-ranked light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic at the milestone UFC 300 event, which takes place on Apr. 13.

'Denisa' is coming off his TKO loss to Alex Pereira, which was contested for the vacant light heavyweight championship. He will be looking to bounce back from his first defeat in eight years and get back into title contention at 205 pounds.

Prochazka took to his Instagram account and posted a photo of the UFC 300 main card, along with a caption describing what his upcoming light heavyweight clash means to him.

He mentioned every fight is significant regardless of the placing on the card or title being at stake, and that he wants to showcase the true power of martial arts. He wrote:

"It's not just a next fight. Every fight is the most important, like the title fight like a fight for life. I was not born to show just something. I am here to show the power of martial arts, the full potential of our bodies, mind and spirit. The mastery. I am gratefull for all the true friends, family and all the people around me who is connected and sympathize with my way. It is our way, to be the best version of ourselfs."

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Prochazka and Rakic compete at UFC 300 as the winner could very well be one-step closer to a title shot, especially considering that Pereira is defending his title in the main event.

Jiri Prochazka compliments Dricus du Plessis following middleweight title win

Despite many in the MMA community, including Dana White, claiming that UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada, wasn't a great card, the main event certainly lived up to the hype. In it, Dricus du Plessis earned a split decision win over Sean Strickland to become the new middleweight champion.

Jiri Prochazka took to his X account to share his thoughts on the fight and even offered his congratulations to du Plessis on capturing the title. He wrote:

"Congrats to new champion @dricusduplessis. Very good escalating performance. Patience of both guys was inspirational."

Prochazka's tweet regarding du Plessis [Image courtesy: @jiri_bjp - X]