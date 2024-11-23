Like friend James Lawrence, Conor McGregor believes he will get vindicated soon from the Nikita Hand case: "A kangaroo court of opinions and feelings”

Earlier this week, an Irish jury found UFC star Conor McGregor liable for a 2018 sexual assault and was ordered to pay reparations of over $250,000. Despite the ruling, the Irishman still maintains his innocence and hopes that he'll be vindicated soon.

The victim, Nikita Hand pressed charges against McGregor and a man named James Lawrence. However, the court has cleared the charges on Lawrence, leaving McGregor the sole prosecuted party.

Since the news of the ruling broke, the MMA star has been busy slamming the verdict, particularly highlighting Lawrence's vindication and suggesting that he'll soon follow suit.

In one of his recent posts on X, 'The Notorious' vehemently refuted the charges levied against him, writing:

"Two men falsely accused. One vindicated, the other soon to be! Congrats James Lawrence on absolute exoneration! Twice this heinous accusation was put to you and twice it was shown as FALSE! LIES!... I look forward to seeing you... lambast those responsible in court... Laughable! Also with the damages [60k and 188k, interesting choice of figures] it seems they didn't believe Nikita much either."

Furthermore, the former UFC two-division champion denounced the jury's verdict, labeling it emotionally driven rather than one based on facts:

"Absolute nonsense. How these lies were accepted, I will never know. A court of feelings and opinions brainwashed into people via the mainstream media. Not fact!... This is not a court of hard evidence and truth. It's a kangaroo court of opinions and feelings... Justice and truth will prevail! Appeal! Appeal! Appeal!"

Check out Conor McGregor's full statement below:

Andrew Tate slams court ruling against Conor McGregor

Andrew Tate is no stranger to facing prosecution, and much like Conor McGregor, he too has maintained his innocence after facing sexual assault and racketeering charges last year.

Tate believes 'The Notorious' is innocent of the crimes levied on him. The former kickboxer is convinced that Nikita Hand has chosen to prosecute the UFC star solely for monetary gains.

In a recent post on X, the controversial social media star wrote:

"Bullsh*t ruling against Conor McGregor. Women sleep with rich men and if that man doesn't fund their life afterwards they lie and sue. Their brutal narcissism can't tale the L of being undesired."

Check out Andrew Tate's comments on the Conor McGregor r*pe case below:

