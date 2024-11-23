What happened to James Lawrence in the Conor McGregor sexual assault case? All about Nikita Hand's case against the Irishman's friend

Conor McGregor, along with fellow Irish MMA fighter James Lawrence, was accused of sexually assaulting Dublin-based hairdresser Nikita Hand at a hotel on Dec.9, 2018, after offering her a ride home from a Christmas party.

A jury at the Dublin high court on Friday sided with Hand, determining that 'The Notorious' was liable for the offense. As a result, the court ordered McGregor to pay €248,000 (approximately $257,000) in damages to the plaintiff.

What happened to James Lawrence in the Conor McGregor sexual assault case?

Although the court held Conor McGregor accountable for the assault on Nikita Hand, the jury determined that James Lawrence was not involved. During the trial, Hand’s attorney claimed that McGregor and Lawrence had conspired to shift the blame, with Lawrence being made the scapegoat instead of the former UFC two-division champion.

'The Notorious' had strongly refuted the assault allegations during his testimony at the high court. While McGregor acknowledged under oath that he had engaged in sexual activity with Hand in a penthouse suite at the Beacon Hotel in Sandyford, Dublin, in 2018, he maintained that it had been consensual.

During her testimony, Hand described how McGregor allegedly trapped her in a headlock on the bed, rendering her unable to resist, before sexually assaulting and brutalizing her. In 2021, Hand filed a civil suit against McGregor, as no criminal charges had been brought against him, which ultimately spared 'The Notorious' from criminal prosecution.

McGregor's defense team repeatedly contended during the trial that Hand was attempting to exploit the situation for financial gain, presenting a fabricated account of the events that occurred on the night in question.

Although the UFC superstar refrained from addressing reporters outside the courthouse following Friday's verdict, he took to X to declare his intent to challenge the ruling.

McGregor asserted that the jury had refused to consider key evidence that had already been examined by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP):

"I will be appealing today’s decision. The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you for all my support worldwide."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below (now deleted):

Credits: Conor McGregor on X

