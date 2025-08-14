"Like getting hit from tsunami" - Fans react to Anatoly Malykhin knocking Reinier de Ridder out cold

Russian brawler Anatoly Malykhin has gathered a plethora of jaw-dropping knockouts throughout his high-flying tenure on the global stage of ONE Championship. One that stands right at the top is his destructive finish of Reinier de Ridder during their first encounter at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.'Sladkiy' became the first man to defeat the Dutchman in his professional fight career when they went toe-to-toe in this ONE light heavyweight MMA world title matchup, which emanated live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.The Russian colossus connected with a variety of missile-like punches — uppercuts, hooks, straights. You name it, and Anatoly Malykhin had it waiting for the defending king whenever they traded in the vault.That early dominance soon led to a moment of pure violence. Malykhin started his finishing sequence with an uppercut, a right hand, and an assortment of hammerfists to become a two-division MMA world champion in ONE Championship.Watch his match-winning moment here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans went absolute nuts in the comment section of the post. A user with the handle @oka_kawan said:&quot;Like getting hit from Tsunami.&quot;Another Instagrammer (@jack.baconn) drew a similarity between Malykhin and Tommy Conlon, portrayed by Tom Hardy in the 2011 film 'Warrior':&quot;Bro was feeling like Tommy Conlon.&quot;A user that goes by the handle @the.spaced.man shared a similar sentiment, as he wrote:&quot;When you watch WARRIOR with Tom Hardy once.&quot;Meanwhile, @vincent_anthonys_4403 wrote:&quot;He left the octagon like he was walking away from a crime scene my God.&quot;Another user @crazychapchris noted:&quot;Absolutely crazy power. I was there at ringside and the sound of that first punch was something else.&quot;Check the rest of the comments below:Fight fans couldn't get enough of Anatoly Malykhin's shocking finish of Reinier de Ridder.Anatoly Malykhin is out for redemption in his next outingThe ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion walks into the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16, under very different circumstances for the first time in his career.After losing his heavyweight crown to 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE 169 last year, which marked the first defeat on his resume (14-1), Anatoly Malykhin steps back on the global stage in search of a bounce-back win.He has the opportunity to immediately reclaim the crown from the very man who took the 26 pounds of gold off his shoulder and prove that his defeat in their first encounter was nothing but a temporary setback.Equipped with fire to even the series and regain his status as a three-division MMA world champion, Anatoly Malykhin should fire on all cylinders in Japan in this must-watch sequel.Will he exact revenge against Kane at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri? Let us know below!