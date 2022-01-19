"It might be a rough night for Moreno" - Dan Hardy believes Deiveson Figueiredo has got his meanness back for UFC 270

Dan Hardy believes Deiveson Figueiredo could pose serious problems for Brandon Moreno at UFC 270.

Figueiredo and Moreno have fought on two previous occasions. The first clash ended in a majority draw after the Brazilian star was deducted a point for an illegal groin strike. Moreno won the second fight with a rear-naked choke in the third round to dethrone Figueiredo and claim the flyweight title.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Hardy stated that Deiveson Figueiredo was finely tuned for his UFC 270 fight and could give Brandon Moreno a hard time:

"I think [Figueiredo] has got that meanness back, which he had in the first fight. So now he's got the combination of the meanness that we saw in the first fight and the respect he had in the second fight, which allowed the fight to get away from him. And that combination, along with the work he's doing with Henry Cejudo, I have a feeling Figueiredo is going to look like a real killer in this fight. It might be a rough night for Moreno."

Check out the entire interview below:

Dan Hardy comments on Deiveson Figueiredo's move to Fight Ready ahead of UFC 270

Dan Hardy has hailed Deiveson Figueiredo's decision to join Fight Ready and work with Henry Cejudo as a smart move. Cejudo spent a lot of time sparring with Brandon Moreno before fighting Demetrious Johnson and has valuable inside knowledge on the reigning 125 lbs champion.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Hardy said that Cejudo could mimic Moreno in training and possibly challenge Figueiredo even more than the Mexican star:

"I think it's a very smart move. It's smart for a lot of reasons. The benefit of the inside knowledge that Cejudo is going to have of the way that Moreno moves and being able to mimic him. There's also the skills that Cejudo brings to the table in every range. He's a great mixed martial artist. If he can somewhat mimic what Brandon Moreno does but actually do it on a more technical level, he's going to be even more challenging for Figueiredo as a sparring partner."

Dan Hardy was also asked about Deiveson Figueiredo's over-the-top look alongside Henry Cejudo and Wallid Ismail in the UFC 270 countdown video. Hardy opined that the '80s boyband look was a little too "cringe" for him.

However, the former welterweight title challenger stated that the Brazilian flyweight would always look like a badass irrespective of his fashion choices.

Check out the UFC 270 countdown video of Figueiredo with Cejudo and company below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak