"Like wtf is wrong with you" - Sean Strickland reacts to 'Love On The Spectrum' reality show on Netflix 

Sean Strickland recently shared his two cents on Netflix's hit 'Love On The Spectrum' reality show. 'Tarzan' revealed that a family member introduced him to the docuseries, and it's safe to say he's not a fan of the show's concept.

'Love On The Spectrum' is a unique reality television series that dives into the romantic lives of neurodivergent young adults on the autism spectrum and their journey navigating the world of love and modern relationships. In one of the episodes, a neurotypical person romantically pursues one of the cast members.

Strickland wasn't impressed with what he saw. Considering he's widely considered among the most outspoken fighters in combat sports, it's no surprise that 'Tarzan' minced no words while speaking his mind about the show.

In a recent post on X, Strickland revealed that his sister-in-law introduced him to 'Love On The Spectrum' and wrote:

"My sister-in-law is showing me a show on Netflix called 'Love on the Spectrum' and she's telling me that there was normy trying to date a downy. Y'all like, wtf is wrong with you... If a homie ever brought around a downy were gonna have some serious sh*t to talk about."

Raquel Pennington lashes out at Sean Strickland for his comments on women's MMA

Raquel Pennington recently slammed Sean Strickland for his comments about women's MMA at UFC 297's pre-fight presser.

Before the pay-per-view event earlier this month, Strickland put WMMA on blast and even wore a t-shirt that read "A woman in every kitchen, a gun in every hand" while delivering a slew of homophobic comments afterward.

Despite being upset by Strickland's comments, Pennington ultimately won the vacant women's bantamweight title against Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision. On the other hand, 'Tarzan' lost the middleweight championship to Dricus du Plessis via split decision.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, 'Rocky' addressed Strickland's pre-fight statements and said:

"What you do with your life doesn't affect me. I just think it was disgusting on his part to even be concerned about us as human beings and our lifestyle, and just the comments he was making. And at the end of the day, MMA has grown a ton. The women are here. We're here to stay... So to criticize female athletes, I don't agree with any of that, but I can't control that, and that wasn't my focus."

