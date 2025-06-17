"Lion is going to slay the wolf" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis' coach's $10,000 training challenge 

Fans have reacted to Dricus du Plessis' coach's $10,000 training challenge. Du Plessis is getting ready to defend his middleweight crown for the third time and will face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August.

It's an interesting battle in terms of style as the undefeated Chimaev is known for his aggressiveness from the first bell and his wrestling prowess. In contrast, du Plessis is primarily an unorthodox fighter who possesses a sufficient gas tank to go for all five rounds.

'Stillknocks' recently shared a few snaps from his training session, telling his Instagram followers in the caption that his coach, Morne Visser, after a two-hour session, invites everyone to line up for a challenge, which comes with a $10,000 reward for the first person to take down du Plessis.

"My face when the 2 hour session is done and @coachmornevisser says everyone line up, 10k for the first guy to take down DDP and you think it's a joke but coach doesn't joke about these things… #trainhardfighteasy #teamCIT #preparetobeamazed #ufc319 #👑>🐺"

Check out Dricus du Plessis's post below:

The post caught the attention of several fans, who flocked to the comments section. A user wrote:

"It's killing time. The lion is going to slay the wolf 🇿🇦🦁⚔️🔥"

Another commented:

"Du plessis will win by smesh"

Meanwhile, du Plessis's fiancée, Vasti Spiller, reacted to the post.

"🔥🔥🔥"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev trade barbs

In an attempt to poke fun at Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev posted a photograph of the former and his squad on X last month. 'Borz' included a laughing and other donut emojis in the caption, implying that du Plessis lacks suitable teammates/coaches.

"@dricusduplessis🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🤣"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Du Plessis instantly fired back at Chimaev. He commented:

"O sh*t would get you but there's no inbred emoji.."

Check out du Plessis's comment below:

