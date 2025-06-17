  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Lion is going to slay the wolf" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis' coach's $10,000 training challenge 

"Lion is going to slay the wolf" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis' coach's $10,000 training challenge 

By Subham
Modified Jun 17, 2025 17:54 GMT
Fans react to a challenge by Dricus du Plessis
Fans react to a challenge by Dricus du Plessis' coach. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Fans have reacted to Dricus du Plessis' coach's $10,000 training challenge. Du Plessis is getting ready to defend his middleweight crown for the third time and will face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August.

Ad

It's an interesting battle in terms of style as the undefeated Chimaev is known for his aggressiveness from the first bell and his wrestling prowess. In contrast, du Plessis is primarily an unorthodox fighter who possesses a sufficient gas tank to go for all five rounds.

'Stillknocks' recently shared a few snaps from his training session, telling his Instagram followers in the caption that his coach, Morne Visser, after a two-hour session, invites everyone to line up for a challenge, which comes with a $10,000 reward for the first person to take down du Plessis.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My face when the 2 hour session is done and @coachmornevisser says everyone line up, 10k for the first guy to take down DDP and you think it's a joke but coach doesn't joke about these things… #trainhardfighteasy #teamCIT #preparetobeamazed #ufc319 #👑>🐺"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dricus du Plessis's post below:

Ad

The post caught the attention of several fans, who flocked to the comments section. A user wrote:

"It's killing time. The lion is going to slay the wolf 🇿🇦🦁⚔️🔥"

Another commented:

"Du plessis will win by smesh"

Meanwhile, du Plessis's fiancée, Vasti Spiller, reacted to the post.

"🔥🔥🔥"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev trade barbs

In an attempt to poke fun at Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev posted a photograph of the former and his squad on X last month. 'Borz' included a laughing and other donut emojis in the caption, implying that du Plessis lacks suitable teammates/coaches.

Ad
"@dricusduplessis🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🤣"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Ad

Du Plessis instantly fired back at Chimaev. He commented:

"O sh*t would get you but there's no inbred emoji.."

Check out du Plessis's comment below:

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications