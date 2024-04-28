"Literally, anything could happen” - Eddie Hearn opens up on Anthony Joshua’s options following his recent fight talk

Anthony Joshua has left fans excited following his recent comments about who he could potentially fight next.

'AJ' has secured three stoppage finishes in a row, and is eager to capitalize on his vein of form, as he recently shared interest in facing the winner of either Filip Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois, or Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder, depending on whose performance is most impressive.

According to reports, Joshua will be targeting a clash with one of the four in September, with Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh planning on hosting an event at the hallowed Wembley Stadium.

Eddie Hearn, the Watford native's longtime promoter, recently discussed his client's options during an interview with Boxing Social. Hearn noted that the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk was also in the back of their minds.

He said this:

"There's been a lot of conversations. We know that the Riyadh Season card has been locked in for Los Angeles on August 3rd. Also there's a possibility of that London card at Wembley in September. So nothing is cemented, but if that card does take place I'm sure there's a good chance that 'AJ' could fight on it."

Hearn continued:

"Against who? I don't know. We'll see what happens, firstly on May 18th. That's the big one everyone's looking at to see who comes through out of Fury and Usyk. Then you've got Wilder-Zhang, the you've got Hrgovic-Dubois, see what happens with the IBF title. Literally, anything could happen."

Watch Anthony Joshua's promoter discuss his options below from 4:50:

Anthony Joshua predicts Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to go to war on May 18th in what will likely be the biggest heavyweight clash since the late 1990s.

Both men will enter the ring undefeated, and their clash is set to decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Having previously been scheduled to take place on Dec. 23rd, as well as Feb. 17th last year, boxing fans will be hoping that Fury vs. Usyk finally materializes at the third time of asking.

Anthony Joshua recently shared his prediction for the clash during an interview with talkSPORT, saying this:

"[Usyk is] a phenomenal fighter. Does everything to a T. I would say he's gonna do a really good job. I have never fought Tyson Fury so I can't speak on how he'll perform... Only speaking on what I know, I would have to say that Oleksandr Usyk will be victorious."

Watch Anthony Joshua's prediction below from 4:40: