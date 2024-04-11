Tyson Fury makes unique argument for Jake Paul being better than Gervonta Davis at certain aspects of boxing 

Jake Paul has garnered much criticism since he entered the world of combat sports.

While some of it may be warranted, 'The Problem Child' has undeniably brought a new group of fans to the sport, and some have credited Paul with helping to revive the sport.

Tyson Fury recently came out in support of the influencer-turned-boxer. He made an argument that he was better at certain aspects of the 'sweet science' than undefeated former world champion Gervonta Davis.

'Tank' is one of the most talented fighters in the sport right now, and Fury's comments may raise the eyebrows of some fans.

The WBC champion was recently interviewed by The Stomping Ground, where he said this:

"Who's better, 'Tank' Davis or Jake Paul? Immediately, a normal layman would say, 'Oh, 'Tank' Davis is better.' But better at what? Is he better at selling tickets? Is he better at selling stadiums out? Is he better at creating controversy? Is he better at getting followed on Instagram? Is he better at putting more eyeballs on boxing? Is he better than [Paul] at that? The answer would be no."

He continued:

"But is he better than [Paul] in a fight? You have to break it down. You know what I mean? I think YouTuber boxing has brought a lot to the game. It's changed it."

Watch Tyson Fury's interview below from 16:50:

Tyson Fury lauds Mike Tyson's upcoming fight against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is set to return to the ring against Jake Paul, with the pair scheduled to battle on July 20.

The fight announcement was met with outrage from much of the combat world, with many highlighting the thirty-year age gap between the two fighters as the main cause for concern.

Several fighters have also shared their displeasure with the matchup, but not Tyson Fury, who recently came out in support of the clash.

'The Gypsy King' believes the event will be beneficial for the sport and said the following during a recent interview with The Stomping Ground:

"I think it's fantastic for boxing. You've got a legend in Mike Tyson, and you've got a YouTuber-boxer whose come into the game [and] blown it up. He's got millions of followers... I think it's a really good spectacle for boxing. Brings a lot of people to the game."

Watch Fury's thoughts on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul below from 5:55:

