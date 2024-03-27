"We ain't gotta rush" -Terence Crawford's trainer advises Gervonta Davis' next opponent to avoid facing 'Tank' right now

Terence Crawford's trainer, Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre, recently shared some cautionary words with budding lightweight prospect Frank Martin.

Martin is scheduled to take on Gervonta Davis later this year for the WBA lightweight title, held by 'Tank'. At just 18-0, the upcoming title clash will be a massive step up for 'The Ghost', and McIntyre believes that he should not have taken the fight.

Whilst the famed trainer did not advise the 29-year-old to withdraw from the fight, he confessed that it was not the right time for Martin to take such a high-caliber fight.

'BoMac' was recently interviewed by Fino Boxing, where he said the following:

"Gervonta is going to win that fight, he might even knock him out... Let's not fight him right now... Let's get some more exposure, let's make it a collision course. Let's fight some guys that almost fight like [Davis], guys with the same power as him. Once we get to that, we ain't gotta rush anything... 'Tank' about to go into his prime and he's already knocking everybody out. Why you rushing? Why you rushing your career, son? Listen to me, why you rushing your career? Who's pushing you to rush?

Watch Terence Crawford's trainer send Frank Martin advice below from 1:08:

Terence Crawford edges closer to a potential mega-fight with Tim Tszyu

Tim Tszyu is set to face off against Sebastien Fundora on Mar. 30 for the WBO light middleweight world title.

'The Soul Taker' retained the title in his previous outing against Brian Mendoza with a unanimous decision victory, and will be eager to add another successful title defense to the list, with a potential mega-fight with Terence Crawford looming.

It has been reported that the winner of Tszyu vs. Fundora will face 'Bud' next, with the Nebraska native using his WBO 'super champion' status to become the mandatory challenger for the light middleweight title.

The current title holder has welcomed a bout with the former undisputed welterweight champion and said this during a recent interview with boxing journalist Marcos Villegas:

"There's big fights to be made. Terence Crawford, as well, on the list. That's greatness right there, pound-for-pound top status. We'll see what the future plans but I've got one big task ahead of me right now and I'm solely focused on that... I'm easy to make things happen [with]. Simple, very simple."

Watch Tim Tszyu discuss a fight with Crawford below:

