"Literally exploded the sport of MMA" - Jake Paul's comments on Conor McGregor not doing anything for fighters triggers debate on MMA Twitter

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul were quick to ccme to verbal blows following Paul's win against McGregor's former UFC rival, Nate Diaz.

Paul won a 10-round boxing affair against Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, only for McGregor to write off both the fighters in a tweet. Paul and McGregor then had a series of to-and-fro tweets which prompted 'The Problem Child' to claim that the Irishman "hasn’t done anything for other fighters."

Jake Paul @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/JeXT4T4Xr3 I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a “wigger”. It’s the fight game. I don’t give a fuck about what a coked out, juiced up, shitty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Fans were quick to defend McGregor from Jake Paul and argued that his influence over the sport, especially in the past decade, helped fighters more than ever:

"Conor has inadvertently done more for fighters than any other person to ever exist"

They also spoke of his explosive impact that grew the sport in his heyday and brought other fighters to the limelight:

"Conor quite literally exploded the sport of MMA into what it is today. Idc if you agree or disagree."

"Conor multiplied MMA fan base by few hundred times"

"How are so many people saying he's done nothing? He's literally the reason people talk about fighter pay so much. He's got more fighters there biggest payday in MMA than anyone ever. He literally made Khabib and Diaz known to public."

Other fans argued against the logic and claimed that only Conor McGregor and the UFC benefited off his exploits without fighters sharing any of the gains:

"He has done so for the UFC no doubt, for the fighters other than his rivals, not so much, the earnings distribution is at its lowest point ever. So again, Dana is happy, the fighters still get pennies."

"What’s that? Demonstrate that pit falls of cocaine addiction?"

"Not true. He made the UFC more mainstream and put more eyes on the sport yes. However that hasn’t translated into more money for the other fighters. Only himself and the UFC have benefited from that."

Conor McGregor: Michael Chandler hits out at 'The Notorious' for lying about their matchup

Conor McGregor was scheduled to return from his extensive layoff from the sport this year. He was expected to take on Michael Chandler at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter after the two coached opposing teams.

However, the fight has not materialized to date due to McGregor's issues with USADA. He recently tweeted and then deleted that the UFC does not want Chandler as his opponent anymore.

Michael Chandler hit back and urged Conor McGregor to tell the truth about the situation and reminisced about a time when the Irishman was more faithful to his word.

