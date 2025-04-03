"Literally Petr Yan" - Fans fight back as Ariel Helwani slams backlash against Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley

Ariel Helwani's take on the upcoming Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch has sparked reactions from MMA fans worldwide. While many bashed Helwani, expressing their displeasure with the title fight, some asserted that there were far more deserving contenders for the 135-pound belt.

O'Malley will have the opportunity to dethrone Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316. The PPV event will take place on June 7 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

UFC CEO Dana White's announcement infuriated a lot of MMA fans, who felt that the American wasn't worthy of a title shot because of his lackluster performance in their first meeting at Noche UFC 306.

However, Helwani doesn't feel the same. In a recent episode of his podcast, The Ariel Helwani Show, the MMA journalist claimed that both Dvalishvili and O'Malley desired a rematch, writing:

''I would understand if people are upset about Sean O'Malley getting the title shot if someone was getting wronged. Present to me the person who's being wronged by this title fight happening. Merab has said this is the fight he wants.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Literally Petr Yan. Wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueirdo.''

Another one stated:

''The champion wants the fight, because it's an easy payday.''

Other fans wrote:

''That’s not true he been asking for Yan the whole time''

''Merab vs Yan 2 is more like a Fight Night headliner. No clue why people want him to fight a guy he already ragdolled and who doesn’t sell PPVs. Fighting Sean O’Malley is a smart business move by Merab. Wise call.''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

Sean O'Malley is focused on the Merab Dvalishvili rematch at UFC 316

Sean O'Malley has recovered from hip surgery and will look to reclaim the bantamweight title at UFC 316 against reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Ahead of the title fight, O'Malley spoke to his coach Tim Welch in a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast and discussed what he had to give up to perform better inside the octagon.

''I feel like a lot of things that have changed in my life are going to attribute to my performance. For example, not being on social media. I decided in 2025 I’m done with social media. … I don’t get on social media, and I feel like that’s changed my life...I haven’t j’d the p**n once this year – not once in 2025...I quit gaming...I quit smoking weed, too.''

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (1:49):

