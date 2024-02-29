"Literally watching it now" - Fans react to newly released 'Battle of the Baddest' Netflix documentary featuring Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou threw it down with world lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in a blockbuster showdown in October last year.

Ngannou shocked most of the combat sports fraternity with his impressive performance. In his professional boxing debut, Ngannou went toe-to-toe with arguably the best heavyweight in the world and also scored a knockdown against him.

Streaming giant Netflix just released a documentary that captures behind-the-scenes and exclusive fight night footage of the bout. The release was promoted by Saudi Minister Turki Alalshik and boxing legend Mike Tyson on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans reacted to the trailer of the documentary with excitement while some also expressed their opinion on the result of the fight and favored Ngannou to have won it.

Fans also praised Tyson for his role in training Ngannou ahead of the fight.

Francis Ngannou's coach reveals Mike Tyson was 'The Predator's' inspiration for boxing

Ahead of Francis Ngannou's second boxing outing against Anthony Joshua, his coach, Dewey Cooper, spoke to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview.

Cooper mentioned that Mike Tyson shares a close bond with 'The Predator' and "is family". He also revealed that it was Tyson's career that inspired Ngannou to pursue boxing even before his UFC exit.

Cooper said:

“Well, Mike is his family to us. Mike and I have been friends since the 90s. He used to come to my fights and show me support and love, and Francis talked about this over four years ago. Before Francis won the heavyweight championship in the UFC, Mike Tyson was his inspiration to want to do this boxing thing. So Francis and Mike Tyson have a very special relationship. So even if Mike isn’t here, him and Francis talk, his motivation is there one way or another."

Check out Dewey Cooper's comments below (18:34):