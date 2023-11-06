Lito Adiwang credits ‘tough’ Jeremy Miado for weathering the storm after early knockdown: “He survived it”

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts fighter Lito Adiwang was going for a knockout in his showdown with compatriot Jeremy Miado last week but handed it to the latter for surviving his onslaught.

“Thunder Kid’ scored a unanimous decision victory over “The Jaguar’ in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

The win was a payback for Lito Adiwang after he was forced to take a second-round technical knockout loss in their first encounter in March last year when he injured his knee and was unable to continue.

The HIIT Studio affiliate had a big first round against Jeremy Miado last week, landing a solid left hook to drop his oppoent. He nearly finished the proceedings with a barrage of ground strikes after.

The two continued to battle it out for the next two rounds, with Adiwang getting the decision win in the end.

In the in-ring interview after his victory, the 30-year-old Baguio native shared that while he was going for a KO victory, he was not totally surprised that Jeremy Miado handled his strikes well early, saying:

“I’m not surprised because he’s tough, but I was really wishing that I could knock him out [at that time] but… yeah. He’s tough. He survived it.”

The victory was Lito Adiwang’s second straight since his return from knee injury. His first win back came in September when he stopped by technical knockout Indonesian Adrian Mattheis just 23 seconds into their fight.

While rehabbing his injured knee, Adiwang decided to leave his former camp Team Lakay earlier this year and move to HIIT Studio in Bali.

Meanwhile, with the loss, Miado dropped his second straight fight after winning four consecutive matches previously.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.