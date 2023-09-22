Lito Adiwang details what went wrong in his attempt to come back last January: “A process that needs to happen”

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang was targeting an earlier return from knee injury but his body simply was not up to the recovery and he had to defer.

‘Thunder Kid’ said this was what happened on his failed attempt to return back in January. Adding that while mentally he was already set, recurring pain on his injured knee made it impossible for him to proceed.

In hindsight, Lito Adiwang believes it was for the better as he was able to recover fully and is now ready to resume his ONE Championship journey.

The 30-year-old fighter shared this in an interview with the promotion, saying:

“I really had to balance my psychological and physical recovery for this one since I made a slight mistake in attempting my comeback last January. We were super positive psychologically, but physically, it gave out.”

He added:

“From there, I really had to surround myself with the proper advice and people, like the doctors and those with expert knowledge about this injury. I needed to balance out my positivity and eagerness since there really is a process that needs to happen. That’s what I went through for this recovery.”

Lito Adiwang injured his knee in the second round of his strawweight showdown against compatriot Jeremy Miado in March last year in Japan. Unable to continue, he was forced to take a technical knockout defeat.

Now fully recovered, he makes his return on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, where he will take on Indonesian Adrian Mattheis.

To prepare for his fight, Lito Adiwang trained at HIIT Studio in Bali after leaving his former camp at Team Lakay earlier this year.

Waiting for him at ONE Friday Fights 34 is Adrian Mattheis, who is coming off an impressive 57-second technical knockout victory over Zelang Zhaxi of China in his last fight in February.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.