Lito Adiwang expects Sinsamut to be in for a tricky test vs. Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22

Lito Adiwang believes that a high stakes matchup at ONE Fight Night 22 could come down to which fighter is able to implement their style better.

Elite-level striking can be a game of inches or split-second decisions, so being able to read your opponent and judge their next move will always be crucial.

Adiwang highlighted this when talking about the lightweight Muay Thai contest between former world title challengers Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov.

Lito Adiwang specifically spoke about how the Thai striker will need to adapt to his opponent's movement and how that could backfire on Menshikov in certain scenarios:

"Let's see who will click with their style. Sometimes being a traditional Muay Thai fighter [like Sinsamut], it throws you off if you have an opponent who moves around too much. It might work against you, but it also depends on the opponent because if he's not used to that style it could still work on your end."

Lito Adiwang is right to highlight the style matchup

Both Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov have proven themselves to be elite contenders in this division but with different approaches, as Lito Adiwang pointed out.

Menshikov may have a more unorthodox style compared to the more traditional game of Sinsamut, but there are benefits and drawbacks to both.

The question come fight night is which contender is able to make the right adjustments in order to use their opponent's approach against them in this title eliminator.

Both men can close the show with one clean shot and they will be well aware that the man stood across from them possesses the same kind of fight finishing power.

You can be sure that Sinsamut will try to push the pace and walk his opponent down, but will the movement of Menshikov be enough to keep his opponent guessing so that he can land the shot that he doesn't see coming?

We will find out at ONE Fight Night 22, which airs live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 3 in U.S. primetime, free for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.