Lito Adiwang hopes holding off holiday festivities will pay off big time vs. Keito Yamakita: “We’ll have a celebration after”

After skipping out on Christmas and New Years, Lito Adiwang is planning a big celebration following his return to the ring this Friday night.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship presents another loaded Fight Night card on Amazon Prime Video.

In one of the more intriguing bouts of the evening, Adiwang will look to score his third straight win when he meets the strawweight MMA division's fifth-ranked contender, Keito Yamakita.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan ahead of their high-stakes clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lito Adiwang revealed that he spent much of the holiday season in the gym getting ready for ONE Fight Night 28.

"I didn’t have much of a celebration for Christmas and New Year, but I got an explosive one right here," Adiwang said. "But on February 8, I’ll do my best to get that win and we’ll have a celebration after."

See the full interview below:

With wins over Jeremy Miado and Danial Williams in his last two outings, 'Thunder Kid' could find himself with a spot in the strawweight top five with a triumph over 'Pocket Monk'.

Lito Adiwang knows getting a win over Keito Yamakita will be no easy task at ONE Fight Night 28

Getting a win over Keito Yamakita will be no easy task.

After all, only one man has been able to best the Japanese star — that being third-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane.

That lone loss aside, the 'Pocket Monk' has gone 10-1 in his mixed martial arts career, including wins over Alex Silva, Jeremy Miado, and Yosuke Saruta under the ONE Championship banner.

Yamakita's success has come courtesy of his ability to mix both world-class grappling and solid standup:

"He’s truly a grinder," Lito Adiwang said of his opponent during an interview with ONE. "He has very beautiful wrestling and excellent pressure. On my part, I have to make sure that I get to hit him before he tries to control me."

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

