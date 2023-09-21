Lito Adiwang ‘keeping a close watch’ on Adrian Mattheis’ explosive power and wild hands

At ONE Friday Fights 34, strawweight MMA athlete Lito Adiwang makes his long-awaited return to the circle.

Having suffered a knee injury in his last fight against Jeremy Miado back in March 2022, it has been a long road back to full fitness for Adiwang.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, the Filipino contender is jumping right back in at the deep end against an opponent that isn’t there to make up the numbers.

Adrian Mattheis is a veteran under the ONE Championship banner with 15 contests on the global stage of the promotion. On top of that, through his entire run with the promotion, the Indonesian contender has only ever been the distance on two occasions.

With six knockout wins on his record, Lito Adiwang knows that he needs to be wary of his opponent’s power, which Mattheis he has used in the past to turn the tides of his fights.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he referenced the time that Mattheis stopped Alex Silva last year with a shot that changed the entire course of the contest:

“His explosive power, that’s what I’m mostly keeping an eye on because we all saw what happened in his fight with Alex Silva. He was being controlled by Alex and then suddenly he got knocked out. Even in his previous fights, I’ve scouted out that aspect of his fight style. He swings very wildly. That’s something I’m keeping a close watch on.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on September 22.