Lito Adiwang and Mauro Mastromarini locked in for flyweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 37

An explosive flyweight MMA matchup featuring the always entertaining Lito Adiwang and Mauro Mastromarini will be part of ONE Fight Night 37.Emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 7, this scheduled three-round contest presents both stars an opportunity to start things fresh in a new weight bracket.Adiwang, better known as 'Thunder Kid,' brings a well-rounded skill set into this battle. That said, the Filipino warrior's striking remains his most potent weapon.He's been constantly adding new dimensions to his game at Soma Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia, and he'll be out to prove that he's leveled up by leaps and bounds in his return.The 32-year-old suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Japan's Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February.Before that setback, Lito Adiwang was on a rampage, acquiring three statement wins over Danial Williams, Jeremy Miado, and a 23-second finish of Adrian Mattheis. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLito Adiwang can expect to be tested to the fullest against Mauro MastromariniWith 12 of his 16 career victories coming inside the distance, there's no surprise as to what Lito Adiwang will be looking out for when the bell sounds: A highlight-reel moment.However, the former ranked strawweight MMA contender will have no easy task when he squares off against the Argentinian brawler nicknamed 'Dinamita,' which translates to dynamite.Mastromarini, a Buenos Aires native, went on an impressive 17-4 run in the South American MMA circuit, with 14 finishes – 8 by KO/TKO and 6 by submission.His ferocious displays earned him a spot on the global stage of ONE Championship earlier this year.Unfortunately, the 27-year-old Team Fenix athlete's debut turned out to be a night to forget as the Philippines' Carlo Bumina-ang stopped him in the very first round of their bantamweight MMA contest.Now, moving down to flyweight, Mastromarini hopes to earn his maiden win in the promotion and show why he's one of his nation's top MMA exports.Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve live and for free on Friday, November 7.As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any breaking news on the organization's next American primetime spectacle.