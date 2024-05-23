Lito Adiwang names a dream fight he’d like to see Liam Harrison in: “They have similar styles”

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang has a dream fight he would like to see. It features Liam Harrison going up against his former teammate Kevin Belingon.

While competing in different lanes, with 'Hitman' a staple in Muay Thai and 'The Silencer' a champion MMA fighter, Adiwang still wants them to touch gloves as he believes they would make for an interesting match for their aggressive style of fighting.

'Thunder Kid' shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, underscoring the similarities between Liam Harrison and Kevin Belingon:

"Coming from my wildest of imaginations, he should fight Kevin Belingon. I'm thinking of fights that will. excite us all. They have similar styles."

Belingon is the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, as well as an ex- teammate of Adiwang's at Team Lakay.

Liam Harrison makes his long-awaited return at ONE 167

While he is nowhere near fighting Kevin Belingon like Lito Adiwang dreams it, Liam Harrison is set to make his return to competition next month after nearly two years on the sidelines because of knee injury.

The 38-year-old veteran British striker will battle Japan's Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Liam Harrison's first match since injuring his knee in August 2022 in the opening round of his title showdown against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The match is something he is looking forward to after being on the sidelines far longer than he expected. Heading into his much-awaited return to action, the Leeds native said he is enjoying his time and confident of coming up with a victory.

'Hitman' shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

"I was in pain all the time. The main thing is now I'm not. And I'm enjoying it again. So it's gonna be good to be back."

At ONE 167, out to frustrate Harrison in his return is Kitano, who was victorious in his ONE Championship debut in October last year, defeating Dutchman Halil Kutukcu by unaimous decision.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.