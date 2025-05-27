Lito Adiwang outlines physical preparation for potential flyweight move: “I’m there but I have to refine it more”

Lito Adiwang knows he'll have to make some necessary changes to make his move to flyweight permanent. After making a name for himself as part of ONE's strawweight MMA division, 'Thunder Kid' is ready to test his mettle in a new weight class.

Ad

Thus far, Adiwang has not yet booked his first foray at flyweight, but the Filipino fan favorite knows that keeping up with the division's top contenders will require him to make a few adjustments.

"If ever I make the flyweight move a permanent one, I think I’ll be making the necessary adjustment to my strength and cardio," Adiwang told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Skill-wise, I think I’m there, but I have to refine it more to make sure that I’m at par with the top contenders there."

Ad

Adiwang is coming off an impressive 3-1 run in his last four outings, including victories over Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado, and Daniel Williams.

Lito Adiwang eyes a fight with flyweight MMA king Yuya Wakamatsu

Whether he's going toe-to-toe with the top five at strawweight or climbing up the flyweight ladder, Lito Adiwang has one goal: to become a ONE world champion.

Ad

So it should come as no surprise that the fight at the top of his wish list is none other than a scrap with ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu.

"I said he's on the top of my list because I expect it to be a good fight," Adiwang said. "He's a striker, he's a knockout artist, and I think it will be great for the fans because for sure one of us is going to sleep."

Of course, Adiwang will likely have some work to do in the division before earning a shot at the flyweight MMA crown. Who do you want to see 'Thunder Kid' face in his divisional debut later this year?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.