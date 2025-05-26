"I'm still on fire" - Lito Adiwang maintains burning motivation to return to winning ways in ONE Championship

Filipino MMA star Lito Adiwang is fired up to get back inside the Circle. Riding an impressive three-fight win streak, defeating Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado, and Danial Williams, 'Thunder Kid' suffered a setback at ONE Fight Night 28, coming up short against Keito Yamakita via unanimous decision.

Despite the loss, Adiwang has lost any of his fire and is eager to book another fight and continue working toward a shot at ONE Championship gold.

"I want to get back as soon as possible," Adiwang told the promotion in a recent interview. "I’m still on fire. My fire to beat a top contender is still there, my fire to prove my worth as a contender is still there. I’m looking forward to fighting a top contender again."

Lito Adiwang has not yet booked another fight for 2025, but 'Thunder Kid' will have a whole new crop of challengers to choose from after moving up from strawweight to flyweight.

Lito Adiwang already has an opponent in mind for his flyweight MMA debut

After competing as a strawweight for years, Lito Adiwang is ready to test his mettle at flyweight, and he's already got a name in mind for his divisional debut.

"Looking at my targets, I think Hu Yong would be a very fitting fight for me," Adiwang added. "He’s also a very good striker. I was there live, I saw him knock out kuya Geje, but in that fight I saw a lot of holes in Hu Yong, which I feel like I can capitalize on if we meet."

Not only would a fight against Hu Yong allow Adiwang to avenge his former Team Lakay teammate, but a victory would also break him into the flyweight MMA top five, as Hu currently sits at the division's fifth-ranked contender.

Is Adiwang vs. Hu the fight to make for the Filipino's flyweight debut, or is there another contender out there you'd rather see 'Thunder Kid' face first?

