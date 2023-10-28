Lito Adiwang ready to crush an ‘improved version’ of Jeremy Miado: “I’ll be the one taking the win”

Lito Adiwang expects a much improved Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 compared to their last meeting more than a year and a half ago.

On Friday, November 3, Adiwang will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium fresh off his 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September.

Next, he’ll look to even things up with Jeremy Miado after a devastating knee injury ended things for ‘Thunder Kid’ in their first meeting at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X.

In an interview with The Game ahead of his return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lito Adiwang expects a much better version of Miado to show up than the one he met in March 2022. However, that won’t stop him from walking away with the win and even the series against his countryman.

“I expect an improved version of Jeremy Miado, I know that he’s a top fighter, and he’s smart,” Adiwang said. “I expect that this fight will be a barnburner. So I know how much we’ll give into this fight, how entertaining our fight will be, but I need to make sure that I’ll come out stronger on the other end, and I’ll be the one taking the win.”

While Lito Adiwang has already climbed back into the win column with his quickfire KO of Adrian Matheis, Jeremy Miado will be looking to once again have his hand raised after coming up short against Russian standout Mansur Malachiev in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

Will ‘The Jaguar’ go two-up on Adiwang this Friday night, or will ‘Thunder Kid’ even the series at 1-1 and potentially pave the way for a trilogy fight?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.