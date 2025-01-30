Lito Adiwang ready to spring a surprise versus Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28: "I will unleash something"

Filipino MMA slugger Lito Adiwang is looking forward to putting his much-improved ground game to the test when he faces number five-ranked strawweight contender Keito Yamakita.

Their upcoming fight is on Feb. 7 as part of the ONE Fight Night 28 card, which will be held inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lito Adiwang appeared on The MMA Superfan YouTube channel recently, and gave a preview of what's in store for his Japanese opposition on fight night, as he plans to surprise Yamakita:

"Yes, 100 percent. It's not really new, but I will unleash something that I've been doing in training but I will bring it out in this fight. But it really depends on what the opponent gives me. But this time, I think my skills on the ground will be put forward. I will show what I can do on the ground."

A win for 'Thunder Kid' could guarantee him a spot back in the top five rankings of the 125-pound weight class and potentially make a run for a shot at the 26-pound golden belt.

Lito Adiwang anticipates a tough battle with Keito Yamakita

In the same interview with The MMA Superfan, the Filipino MMA sensation also acknowledged that this impending match with the 'Pocket Monk' will be hard, especially since their fighting styles are different.

But Lito Adiwang promised to be ready for it by revealing his training regimen during this camp, as he shared:

"I'll admit that it's going to be an exhausting fight for me. So right now, half of my training is focused on how to play with him on the ground and how to control him on thee fight itself. The other half, we had to focus. I admit that in the first round I'm 100 percent, but it gradually goes down."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch it live and for free.

