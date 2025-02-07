Lito Adiwang says he didn't cut corners to prep for 'grinder' Keito Yamakita: "I did my best"

Lito Adiwang knows that he was in for a hard fight against Keito Yamakita when he accepted the offer from ONE Championship. This is the reason why he did everything in his power to make sure that preparation will be enough against him.

Adiwang and Yamakita will be part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before they throw hands inside the ring, the 'Thunder Kid' discussed the thought process he had when the fight was first presented to him and his plan of having a well-rounded camp.He revealed this in an interview with the Bangkok Post:

"So when the fight was offered to me, I tried to prepare well for him, especially since I saw that he is grinder and a goof wrestler. So I did my best, I did my part to train well, and, of course, to bring my A-game."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

Lito Adiwang's eagerness to return to training resulted in an injury in 2024

The SOMA Fight Club representative revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that his eagerness to return to training had caused a minor setback.

Adiwang mentioned that he tore the ligament in his shoulder while trying to improve his wrestling skills, as he narrated:

"After my fight against Danial Williams, I jumped straight back to training cause I was eager to improve my wrestling. Unfortunately, I tore a ligament in my shoulder, which caused me to stop training for a bit because I needed a break to heal."

The ONE Fight Night 28 card goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

