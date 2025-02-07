Lito Adiwang’s unyielding determination at its peak for Keito Yamakita slugfest: “The confidence and fire is back”

Lito Adiwang is feeling as confident as ever ahead of his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 28.

Sitting on an impressive three-fight win streak, including back-to-back submission victories over Jeremy Miado and Danial Williams, 'Thunder Kid' is primed to make it four in a row when he goes toe-to-toe with the strawweight MMA division's fourth-ranked contender, Keito Yamakita.

Trending

Once upon a time, Lito Adiwang was uncertain of himself, particularly after dropping fights against interim strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred Brooks and the aforementioned Miado.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

But after scoring a trio of wins on martial arts' biggest global stage, the Filipino fan favorite is feeling as confident as ever.

"No problem. I’m excited," Adiwang said in an interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post. "And yeah, I got this feeling now, the fire again. I don’t know but honestly, in my last three fights I didn’t feel this. Now, the confidence and the fire is back. So let’s go!"

Lito Adiwang wants a shot at the strawweight MMA world title with a win over Keito Yamakita

With a win over Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28, Lito Adiwang believes he should be the next man in line to challenge the winner of this month's highly anticipated trilogy bout between interim titleholder Jarred Brooks and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio at ONE 171 in Qatar.

"Yes, I do believe that I’m next in line if I get the win because checking the top five, yeah, I’m the guy who’s gonna be there next," Adiwang added.

With four wins in a row and a spot in the strawweight rankings, it would be hard to argue against Adiwang's demands for a title opportunity.

Do you think 'Thunder Kid' deserves his shot at 26 pounds of gold with a win over the 'Pocket Monk' inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.