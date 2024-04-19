Lito Adiwang says friendship between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga “adds excitement” and drama to ONE 167 title duel

Lito Adiwang believes the world title matchup between close friends Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga might just be one of the most dramatic fights of 2024.

Stamp will defend the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

The Bangkok showdown, however, isn't just a world title fight but a meeting between two close friends.

The Filipino star said that the close relationship between Stamp and Zamboanga created an overarching storyline that has elevated the fight to the next level.

"It adds excitement to watch them fight because of the backstory they share. They trained together, they helped each other develop. Denice was always there, she was Stamp's training partner for every fight. Denice was copying Stamp's opponents in training," said Lito Adiwang in an interview with ONE Championship.

Stamp and Zamboanga's friendship started in the late 2010s when the latter was still training at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

Zamboanga however, has since moved back to the Philippines and joined her older brother Drex's stable of T-Rex MMA in Manila.

Although they're now representing different gyms, the two remain close friends and are adamant that the world title won't get between their friendship.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lito Adiwang believes he could challenge former teammate Joshua Pacio for MMA gold

The match between Stamp and Denice Zamboanga isn't the only world title fight that would pit two former teammates against each other.

Lito Adiwang, himself, could figure in one, too.

Joshua Pacio currently reigns as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, and he might defend the gold against Adiwang in the future.

Adiwang and Pacio were once teammates at Team Lakay, but the two have since left the famed gym.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Adiwang said he might challenge his former teammate if things go their way in a couple of years.

"If it will come a time that I keep winning and Joshua is still the champ, that is a big statement to the world that in that division, Pinoys [Filipinos] are the best. We need to respect the game and show the world how great we are," said Adiwang.

Pacio now represents the new gym Lions Nation MMA in Baguio City, Philippines, while Adiwang flew to a new country altogether and joined Soma Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia.

