"Show how great we are" - Lito Adiwang weighs in on hypothetical all-Filipino clash with Joshua Pacio

ONE strawweight MMA contender, Lito Adiwang, is all in on the idea that Filipinos could be considered the best MMA fighters in the 125-pound division if he and former teammate Joshua Pacio are pitted against each other down the line in the future.

During his most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Adiwang explained that it is possible to happen, especially when they both pile up the wins, and the promotion will have no other choice but to set the stage for a world title clash between them.

'Thunder Kid' explained:

"If it will come a time that I keep winning and Joshua is still the Champ that is a big statement to the world that in that division, Pino [Filipinos] are the best. We need to respect the game and show how great we are.

Lito Adiwang currently rides a three-fight win streak after beating Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado, and Danial Williams to redeem himself after previously suffering back-to-back losses in November 2021 and March 2022.

Meanwhile, Pacio has reclaimed the ONE strawweight MMA world title from Jarred Brooks via a disqualification win in the opening round of their championship rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Both Adiwang and Pacio were former teammates at the famed Team Lakay gym in Baguio City, Philippines, but both parted ways in 2023. The former flew to Indonesia and joined the SOMA Fight Club, while the latter linked up with Lions Nation MMA.

Lito Adiwang calls for a more convincing result in Pacio-Brooks rivalry

Despite floating the idea of him fighting his fellow Filipino compatriot, Lito Adiwang is among the fans who are calling for an immediate third fight between Pacio and Brooks to give everyone a better ending to his storied rivalry in the strawweight MMA division.

Adiwang is also looking forward to watching the champion-versus-champion battle of Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, but he thinks that Di Bella will give Prajanchai problems on fight night.