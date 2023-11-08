Lito Adiwang says he’s a ‘more polished’ athlete after move to Bali: “It has shown in these two fights”

Since moving to Bali, Filipino standout Lito Adiwang believes his true potential in the fight game is finally beginning to surface.

ONE Championship’s return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, November 3, was nothing short of spectacular with two epic world title fights and a slew of epic matchups, all of which kicked off by a rematch between Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado.

First meeting at the promotion’s 10th anniversary showcase ONE X, Adiwang went down in the second round after suffering a devastating knee injury.

Determined to set things right, the pair were matched up once again at ONE Fight Night 16 with ‘Thunder Kid’ coming out on top with a spectacular three-round performance against Miado.

A winner in back-to-back fights, Lito Adiwang believes some very key changes to his training and overall development have helped him unlock his skills, making him a far more dangerous fighter all around.

“I know I got something more in me, but it's just like I cannot bring it out in my last fight. But now, I have a solid team who is bringing out the best in me. So we just try to sharpen that out and I think it has shown in these two fights that I got something more. Not just in striking, but even in striking, I think I’m more polished.”

With victories over Adrian Mattheis and the aforementioned Jeremy Miado in his last two outings, Adiwang could very well be on the cusp of another opportunity to face the current ONE strawweight world champion, Jarred Brooks. Adiwang previously met ‘The Monkey God’ in November 2021, suffering a submission loss in the second round.

Has Lito Adiwang done enough to score a title fight with Brooks, or does ‘Thunder Kid’ need another big win?

