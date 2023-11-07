Lito Adiwang willing to serve as opener for another ONE Fight Night card next month: “I want to be the starter”

Since making his return to competition after spending 18 months sidelined with an injury, Lito Adiwang has made a great impact in the strawweight division.

With back-to-back wins at ONE Friday Fights 34 and ONE Fight Night 16 that took place this past weekend, ‘Thunder Kid’ is back on the right track after nearly losing his ability to compete entirely.

One aspect of both fights has served Adiwang well and he hopes he can keep this trend going for his next contest under the ONE Championship banner.

On both occasions, the Filipino contender opened the show in the first fight of the night.

Setting the tone with his performances, this slot has worked out well for Adiwang and as he hopes to continue his momentum, he’s raring to get back inside the Circle with another opening contest.

This past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he faced Jeremy Miado in a rematch almost two years since they first crossed paths at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary showcase, ONE X.

The last time they met, Miado walked away with the win but the loss wasn’t the biggest setback that Adiwang faced, it was the injuries that followed which took a slight toll on his career.

Able to reverse his fortunes and win a decision against ‘The Jaguar’ this time around, Lito Adiwang is now ready to leave his time away from the spotlight behind for good.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post after the fight, he spoke about his plans going forward and how he hopes to keep kicking off cards and staying active:

“If you’re looking for someone to open up again next month, I think I’m ready. I always wanted to be the first and yeah, I showed it again. I've done one main event before and man it's hard. I want to always open the show. I want to be the starter.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.