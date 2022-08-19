Lito Adiwang says history will repeat itself in Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson rematch

When ONE flyweight world champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes knocked out MMA legend Demetrious Johnson back in 2021, history was made. According to ONE strawweight star Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang, come August 26 when the two face each other again in a rematch, history will repeat itself.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Adiwang gave his professional assessment of the much-anticipated world title rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1. For the explosive Filipino Wushu expert, 'Mikinho' will still come out on top come August 26:

"In that first fight, everyone was picking what round Demetrious Johnson would finish Adriano Moraes. But we witnessed an epic upset, and I predict an epic repeat at ONE on Prime Video 1."

'Thunder Kid' further explained why the outcome will be the same:

"Honestly, I think this fight ends the same -- with an Adriano Moraes victory. Don’t get me wrong, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is a legend. He will always be. But I think Moraes is going to play it smart and use all his advantages in this fight, particularly his length and reach. The champ proved he belongs among the best in the world in that last fight, and he can do it again."

They are certainly bold predictions by the young Filipino dynamo, but they're not without merit. We'll see come August 26 if Moraes will indeed pull off the unimaginable: beat Demetrious Johnson twice.

Adriano Moraes plans to submit Demetrious Johnson in their rematch

An even bolder prediction was made by ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes himself. Not only did the Brazilian predict that he'd beat Johnson for a second straight time, he also said that he'd finish him via submission this time.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 'Mikinho' gave a fair assessment of what he thinks he can do in the sequel to his clash with Johnson:

"This is the kind of fight that is very difficult to predict. Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

'Mikinho' was seen training and hanging out with jiu-jitsu prodigies Kade and Tye Ruotolo recently. It looks like the world champion is truly putting in the work to elevate his already lethal grappling skills to make the legendary 'Mighty Mouse' tap for the first time in his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard