ONE flyweight king Adriano Moraes rolls with the Ruotolo brothers in LA

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is on his way to legendary MMA status if he's not there already. The current ONE 135-pound champion effectively shook the foundations of modern MMA when he became the first man to knock out MMA GOAT-contender Demetrious Johnson last year.

It was one of the most shocking ONE Championship moments of last year. Not a lot of people are giving Moraes any chance, let alone predicting that he's going to KO the MMA legend.

'Mikinho' is best known for his world-class grappling, having secured a BJJ blackbelt under Ataide Junior. The Brazilian has 10 submission wins on his record, as his frenetic grappling and otherworldly athleticism have proven difficult to handle by his opponents.

Moraes was recently in Los Angeles to attend the ONE Championship joint press conference with Amazon Prime Video, which officially launched their partnership.

His high-level grappling may have been put to the test when Adriano Moraes visited the RVCA gym in LA and had a grappling session with the famed Ruotolo Brothers.

Moraes posted about the encounter on his Instagram stories:

Adriano Moraes's Instagram story featuring the Ruotolo Brothers.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo are jiu-jitsu's first-ever sibling child stars as they took the sport by storm when they were just kids. Now that they're blackbelts and are competing in ONE Championship, the grappling twins are showcasing their high-level grappling to a wider, global audience.

It would be extremely valuable for Adriano Moraes to gain some knowledge from these young grappling phenoms. The sport of jiu-jitsu constantly evolves and if 'Mikinho' wants to fortify his grappling game even more, learning from the young guns can be a very rewarding experience.

Adriano Moraes will rematch Demetrious Johnson for the ONE flyweight belt at ONE's first Amazon Prime card this year

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is ready for another go with MMA great Demetrious Johnson. It's perhaps the most anticipated rematch in ONE Championship history.

The ONE flyweight pair will lock horns for the second time at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will air live in North American primetime on August 26.

The event will mark the beginning of a 5-year partnership between ONE and Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service will air 12 of ONE's live events every year.

Needless to say, the card will be stacked with the best of the best ONE has to offer as it will mark the first time the American viewing public will witness their greatness.

The main event itself will garner a lot of eyes as the rematch between Moraes and Johnson will answer many questions. Regarding the rematch, 'Mikinho' spoke to ONE Championship and revealed how he envisions the fight playing out:

"This is the kind of fight that is very difficult to predict. Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

It looks like his training with the Ruotolo Brothers was all part of Moraes's plan to finish 'Might Mouse' the second time around. Better tune in on August 26 on Amazon Prime Video to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far