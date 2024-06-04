Lito Adiwang says Jo Nattawut wouldn’t need to ‘adapt’ to Muay Thai for world title fight with Tawanchai: “He has that as his base”

Though a majority of 'Smokin' Jo Nattawu's experience is in the world of kickboxing, strawweight standout Lito Adiwang is confident that the Thai will have no trouble going toe-to-toe with Tawanchai in Muay Thai

Eight months removed from their entertaining kickboxing clash that saw Tawanchai come out on top via unanimous decision, the two will run it back. However this time, it will be in the art of eight limbs as Tawanchai put up his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line in the ONE 167 main event this Friday night, June 7.

Offering his assessment of the upcoming clash via an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang suggested that Nattawut will have no issues strapping on the four-ounce gloves against one of the best strikers in the world today.

"I think both of them have Muay Thai as their main area," Adiwang said. "So I don’t think ‘Smokin’ Jo really would need to adapt. Jo, if I’m not mistaken, he has that as his base before he transitioned to kickboxing."

Jo Nattawut ready to snap Tawanchai's streak and claim his first ONE world title

With a solid 4-1 record in Muay Thai competition under the ONE banner, Jo Nattawut has delivered a series of impressive performances against the likes of former WMC champion George Mann, ex-WBC titleholder Samy Sana, and Dubuque, Iowa native and No. 5 ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Luke Lessei.

He'll look to parlay that success into doing what no man has done in well over two years — defeat Tawanchai.

Claiming the featherweight crown with a sensational performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee in 2022, Tawanchai has built himself a seven-fight win streak with two impressive title defenses against Jamal Yusupov and Superbon.

Who leaves Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship strapped around their waist?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.