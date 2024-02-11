Lito Adiwang says Jonathan Haggerty will be “too smart” for ONE Fight Night 19 challenger Felipe Lobo

MMA strawweight contender Lito Adiwang revealed his pick for Jonathan Haggerty vs. Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Undoubtedly the best fight event on the card, the current 145 pound world title holder ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggarty will put his Muay Thai belt on the line for the first time against the No.1 contender, Felipe Lobo on Friday, February 16 on US Primetime.

Since becoming the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title holder last year, Haggerty has proven he’s the baddest striker on the planet. Although Felipe Lobo is coming in strong, it’s impossible not to reach the same conclusion that Lito Adiwang has about Haggerty’s upcoming match.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Adiwang started by saying:

“I’ll give my pick first, But, Haggerty is also smart. He has what it takes to shut down the skill set of Lobo’s.”

‘Thunder Kid’ is also set to feature on the same fight card later that night against ‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams in another MMA banger. Much like Lobo and Haggerty, the Filipino talent intends to showcase his greatness with this next fight.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Lito Adiwang wants to stay in control “wherever the fight goes”

Facing someone as good and as disciplined as Danial Williams can be a daunting task for anyone, including Lito Adiwang.

Although Adiwang’s fighting style has its roots in Wushu, a Chinese martial art that mainly focuses on striking, he’s confident that his all-around skillset will make a difference in his next fight.

Williams also comes from a striking background, mainly kickboxing and Muay Thai. So it’s probable that the fight remains on its feet. However, Adiwang is comfortable taking the fight to the ground, an area where Williams presents a weakness.

With that said, ‘Thunder Kid’ has no expectations. As long as he’s mentally alert, Adiwang will be proficient in any area.

“Since this is an MMA bout,” he told Manila Standard, “I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a takedown here. All I have to do is stay in control wherever the fight goes.”