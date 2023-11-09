Lito Adiwang says ‘power shots and leg kicks’ catapulted him to victory over Jeremy Miado

Lito Adiwang believes his leg kicks and powerful striking were the keys to his impressive victory over Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3.

18 months removed from suffering a devastating knee injury in their first fight, Adiwang returned to the Circle to settle things with fellow Filipino warrior Jeremy Miado. The strawweight fight kicked off ONE Championship’s return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After three entertaining rounds of action, Adiwang walked away as the winner via a unanimous decision.

‘Thunder Kid’ offered some insight into his victory while speaking with The MMA Superfan. He suggested that his punching power, matched with some well-timed leg kicks, was what ultimately made the difference.

“I was just doing my best to use my leg kick as my primary weapon,” Adiwang said. “If I need to connect it, then I will use it. So the power shots and my leg kicks were my key to victory for this one.”

His win over Miado puts the series at 1-1, but Lito Adiwang believes his decisive victory will put an end to their chapter.

‘Thunder Kid’ has now scored back-to-back wins. It could put him back into the conversation to face reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

Adiwang and Brooks have crossed paths once before. In 2021, ‘Thunder Kid’ fell to Brooks via a second-round submission. With Brooks now the holder of the strawweight title, Adiwang would look to get another crack at the champ before long.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.