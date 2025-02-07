Lito Adiwang setting his priorities straight in possible world title duel with close pal Joshua Pacio: "I've just got to be professional"

Lito Adiwang is ready to face anyone in the division in order to fulfil his goal of becoming a world champion, even if it is his close friend Joshua Pacio.

Pacio is the reigning divisional king, and he and Adiwang were former teammates at Team Lakay before parting ways to join other teams.

In a recent talk with the Bangkok Post, the Filipino MMA star reiterated that he is willing to face 'Passion' for the title if they are destined to do so, as he said:

"Yeah, it it's destiny [I'll be happy.] As I said before, I respect his game. My dream and goal to enter ONE is to become a champion and I must be professional. It it really comes to that point, I've just got to be professional."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

Following their exit from the famed Baguio-based gym, Adiwang flew to Indonesia to join the SOMA Fight Club, while Pacio teamed up with Lions Nation MMA.

Lito Adiwang pleased with SOMA Fight Club's efficient way of improving his skills

The 31-year-old Filipino has nothing but high praise for his current team at SOME Fight Club because he instantly feels the progression that he experiences with them.

According to Adiwang, he gets immediate and direct instruction from coaches on what particular aspect of his game should be improved on, as he explained:

"The coaches communicate with each other. They talk about my strengths and what they can still tweak so that they can use [the assessment] in their training program. The process is then made more efficient because one of the disadvantages when you cross-train with multiple gyms is that they find it difficult to understand each other so your progress is not as fast."

ONE Fight Night 28 emanates from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

