Lito Adiwang wants former champion, ranked strawweight next

Lito Adiwang suggests that the best way for him to bounce back from the loss he suffered to Jarred Brooks in November will be to take on another ranked contender.

The Team Lakay star, who held the No.5-ranked spot before his defeat to ‘The Monkey God’ at ONE: Next Gen II, believes that a bout versus former strawweight king Yosuke Saruta would be an ideal way for him to make a statement in his return.

Lito Adiwang told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I want a big comeback. I still want a big name. I want to challenge Yosuke Saruta. Maybe if ONE allows it and he wants it, then I’ll take it.”

Before Lito Adiwang’s defeat to Brooks last month, the 28-year-old earned his 13th career win against Hexigetu via unanimous decision. He outstruck his Chinese opponent en route to a points victory at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

On the same night, his Team Lakay teammate Joshua Pacio defended his strawweight title against Saruta. Despite the Japanese athlete’s loss, Lito Adiwang still regards the 34-year-old former strawweight world champion as a tough opponent.

Aside from wanting to erase his memory of defeat, Lito Adiwang is keen to face the No. 2-ranked strawweight fighter to ensure he remains close to the top half of the division.

“Saruta is someone who I really want to test myself against. It’s a big risk for me because I’m coming off a loss, but I want a great comeback and a big name in my return, so I don’t fall far off from the rankings.”

Lito Adiwang - What makes him so fun to watch?

Similar to most of his stablemates, the ‘Thunder Kid’ features tremendous cardio, rapid-fire combinations and speed. These three tools, coupled with his strong determination and character, have seen him rack up a 13-4 record so far in his MMA career.

He loves engaging in a good war on the feet and he has proven on a couple of occasions that he is equally good at grappling too. Though it wasn't enough for him to beat Brooks, Lito Adiwang can perhaps right his wrongs before his next appearance in the Circle.

Check out some of Lito Adiwang’s amazing highlights here:

