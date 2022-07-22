Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores four stunning goals day after Paddy Pimblett sung his praise during UFC London media day 

At UFC London Media day, Paddy Pimblett showered praise on footballer Darwin Nunez. A day after the UFC star's words of praise, the Uruguayan delivered four stunners against RB Leipzig in yesterday's pre-season club friendlies.

Speaking to the press at the pre-fight event, 'The Baddy' told the media that the Anfield striker was going to score more goals than Erling Haaland in the upcoming EPL season:

"Nunez is going to score more. Haaland's injury problems lad, he's always injured, Nunez isn't... Guess who Nunez has scored more goals than in the Champions League knockout stage, Sergio Aguero."

Also, in a recent interview with Sky Sports Football, the Englishman reiterated his faith in Liverpool's recent signing. The UFC star stated that he had full faith in Nunez and thought that he was going to score many goals:

"I have full faith in Nunez, I believe in the man. I have been laughed at today on Twitter because I said in an interview I think he'll score more goals than Haaland this year, but I really do... I think Nunes is the type of player like he doesn't miss games, he wants to play every game he's like Suarez."

Paddy Pimblett is a hardcore Liverpool fan. As such, the Scouser is obviously not too crazy about rivals Manchester United.

Paddy Pimblett tells Gary Neville that he used to hate him

A recent episode of The Overlap featured former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville with Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. During the program, the UFC lightweight told the footballer that he used to absolutely hate him.

Paddy 'The Baddy' told the 47-year-old Englishman that he used to hate him for winning all possible trophies while playing for the Red Devils:

"I used to hate you, when you played for United I used to hate you lad. I grew up watching you absolutely everything lad. I used to hate United in general."

However, after his recent interaction with Neville, Pimblett has nothing but love for the Englishman. In a recent tweet, the UFC star expressed that Neville was a cool person. The 27-year-old also praised the former footballer for his skills as a football pundit.

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy Pleasure to meet @GNev2 an do The Overlap it’s crazy for me to say as a scouse Liverpool fan what a cool dude he is when I hated him for so many years🤷🏼‍♂️told him this too🤣I love a bit of Neville and @Carra23 now a days they the best pundits on telly Pleasure to meet @GNev2 an do The Overlap it’s crazy for me to say as a scouse Liverpool fan what a cool dude he is when I hated him for so many years🤷🏼‍♂️told him this too🤣I love a bit of Neville and @Carra23 now a days they the best pundits on telly https://t.co/kZMqIqPPlb

