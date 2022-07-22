"Nunez >>> Haaland", "They said he would be a flop" - Liverpool fans lose their minds as Darwin Nunez scores 4 goals in second half against RB Leipzig 

Liverpool fans expressed their delight on social media as new signing Darwin Nunez went on a four-goal second-half frenzy against RB Leipzig.

Liverpool faced off against RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The Reds were leading 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Mohammed Salah goal. Nunez was among the four players who were brought on at the start of the second half.

The 23-year-old striker immediately made an impact after Luis Diaz was brought down in the box. The resulting penalty was calmly slotted home by their 23-year old striker. The Uruguayan bagged his second after Trent Alexander-Arnold played him through on goal. He completed his hat-trick after Harvey Elliot squared a pass for Nunez to tap in.

The former Benfica man added a fourth goal in the last minute. New signing Fabio Carvalho teed up Nunez after a mesmerizing run and the Uruguayan made no mistake. Fans will be delighted with the prospect of Nunez opening his account for the club.

Several fans took to social media to react to his goals:

Liverpool Red @lfcredynwa @LFC They said he would be a flop. Hat trick in 23 minutes. Now Man Utd fans are deleting their tweets as we speak. @LFC They said he would be a flop. Hat trick in 23 minutes. Now Man Utd fans are deleting their tweets as we speak. https://t.co/BcCJk2cBpn

Cooljay @Cooljay9 🏾 @LFC Spot on Nunez! No brags but just something to get excited about. The moment Klopp and the recruitment team decides to spend the money on you, you cannot be a flop. It has never been in doubt. And he's yet to fully adapt to the team's style of play, we wait @LFC Spot on Nunez! No brags but just something to get excited about. The moment Klopp and the recruitment team decides to spend the money on you, you cannot be a flop. It has never been in doubt. And he's yet to fully adapt to the team's style of play, we wait💪🏾😁

Levi📡 @Anfield00001 Darwin NUNEZ he's here and he's perfect Darwin NUNEZ he's here and he's perfect 🔥

gary @thebiggestimp #Liverpool #Nunez now they will shut up 23minute hat trick.. 3 shots 3 goals..how does it go @Darwinn99 #Nunez now they will shut up 23minute hat trick.. 3 shots 3 goals..how does it go @Darwinn99 #Liverpool https://t.co/drkeDH9vVt

Sof @sof_reds Twitter comp police is time to show RESPECT to @Darwinn99 Twitter comp police is time to show RESPECT to @Darwinn99

joelmatipszn😈😈 @joalmatipszn His name is Darwin Nunez, he wears the famous Red

I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough

When he scores a volley or when he scores a head

I just cant get enough, I just can't get enough

He scores a goal and the Kop go wild

And I just can't seem to get enough Nunez His name is Darwin Nunez, he wears the famous RedI just can't get enough, I just can't get enoughWhen he scores a volley or when he scores a headI just cant get enough, I just can't get enoughHe scores a goal and the Kop go wildAnd I just can't seem to get enough Nunez

Temitope @IamTopsy4real Darwin Nunez has silent his critics that it only take time to get those goals coming.



A brilliant moment for Darwin has he score his first hard trick for liverpool.



Darwin Nunez has silent his critics🤫 Darwin Nunez has silent his critics that it only take time to get those goals coming. A brilliant moment for Darwin has he score his first hard trick for liverpool. Darwin Nunez has silent his critics🤫 https://t.co/hDTw33DsyT

Liverpool FC @LFC



Carvalho's bursting run forward sees him set up Nunez to curl one low into the far corner.



[0-5] | 90' - GOAL - A FOURTH FOR NUNEZCarvalho's bursting run forward sees him set up Nunez to curl one low into the far corner.[0-5] | #LFCPreSeason 90' - GOAL - A FOURTH FOR NUNEZ 👏Carvalho's bursting run forward sees him set up Nunez to curl one low into the far corner.[0-5] | #LFCPreSeason https://t.co/A5QgL8iYki

Darwin Nunez scores four goals as Liverpool put in menacing friendly performance

Liverpool blew RB Leipzig away in the second half. Diaz and Nunez's pace proved too much to handle as the German side ended up conceding five goals. Fans seemed delighted with the Uruguayan’s goals, who has been compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland due to the timing of his move.

The Reds have been in need of a proper striker for several seasons. They have also signed Fabio Carvalho in midfield.

The Merseyside club have unfortunately lost Sadio Mane, who has been a major reason behind their recent success. Regardless, there is plenty of depth in the squad and the way Nunez has started his goalscoring account will put rivals on alert.

DR Sports @drsportsmedia



How many will he score in the Premier League this season?



#Nunez #Liverpool #LFC Darwin Nunez has scored FOUR goals against RB Leipzig!How many will he score in the Premier League this season? Darwin Nunez has scored FOUR goals against RB Leipzig! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️How many will he score in the Premier League this season? 👇#Nunez #Liverpool #LFC https://t.co/BRnjsC7nTQ

Nunez scored four times as Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners. Fans will also be happy with Carvalho, who was impressive in the second half.

Liverpool will play their first official fixture of the season in the form of the FA Community Shield against City on July 30. The two big striker signings in the form of Haaland and Nunez will go head-to-head in what is expected to be a highly entertaining fixture.

Both teams will be optimistic of their chances as City have also gone off to a winning start in their first preseason game. They have a friendly against Bayern Munich on July 24. The Reds will now play another friendly against RB Salzburg on July 27.

