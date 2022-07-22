"Nunez >>> Haaland", "They said he would be a flop" - Liverpool fans lose their minds as Darwin Nunez scores 4 goals in second half against RB Leipzig 

Liverpool fans expressed their delight on social media as new signing Darwin Nunez went on a four-goal second-half frenzy against RB Leipzig.
Liverpool faced off against RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The Reds were leading 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Mohammed Salah goal. Nunez was among the four players who were brought on at the start of the second half.
The 23-year-old striker immediately made an impact after Luis Diaz was brought down in the box. The resulting penalty was calmly slotted home by their 23-year old striker. The Uruguayan bagged his second after Trent Alexander-Arnold played him through on goal. He completed his hat-trick after Harvey Elliot squared a pass for Nunez to tap in.
The former Benfica man added a fourth goal in the last minute. New signing Fabio Carvalho teed up Nunez after a mesmerizing run and the Uruguayan made no mistake. Fans will be delighted with the prospect of Nunez opening his account for the club.
Several fans took to social media to react to his goals:
Darwin Nunez scores four goals as Liverpool put in menacing friendly performance
Liverpool blew RB Leipzig away in the second half. Diaz and Nunez's pace proved too much to handle as the German side ended up conceding five goals. Fans seemed delighted with the Uruguayan’s goals, who has been compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland due to the timing of his move.
The Reds have been in need of a proper striker for several seasons. They have also signed Fabio Carvalho in midfield.
The Merseyside club have unfortunately lost Sadio Mane, who has been a major reason behind their recent success. Regardless, there is plenty of depth in the squad and the way Nunez has started his goalscoring account will put rivals on alert.
Nunez scored four times as Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners. Fans will also be happy with Carvalho, who was impressive in the second half.
Liverpool will play their first official fixture of the season in the form of the FA Community Shield against City on July 30. The two big striker signings in the form of Haaland and Nunez will go head-to-head in what is expected to be a highly entertaining fixture.
Both teams will be optimistic of their chances as City have also gone off to a winning start in their first preseason game. They have a friendly against Bayern Munich on July 24. The Reds will now play another friendly against RB Salzburg on July 27.